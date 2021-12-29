'Stylo milo' GrabFood rider sparks joy with epic delivery to resident
Trying to get through the midweek deluge? This video of a GrabFood deliveryman will put a smile on your face.
A Stomper, who lives in the east, made a GrabFood order on Monday evening (Dec 27) and was amused by the surprise entertainment from his deliveryman.
A video shows the GrabFood rider leaving the Stomper's order at his gate with style and swagger at around 6pm.
The Stomper said: "Every time somebody presses my doorbell, it will show up in my phone and I can answer through video call. That's how I noticed this stylo milo delivery.
"I was happy to see a delivery rider doing this even though he might have many orders. Plus it's quite a distance from Bedok to my place.
"Because of the short entertainment, I tipped him too. It's nice that he's doing his job while still entertaining others."
