Sweater weather is in, as more rainfall expected in July: Weatherman

On most days in the first two weeks of July, there may be short thundery showers between the late morning and afternoon over various areas.

Remember to take along your umbrellas if you are out and about, as wet weather is forecast for the first two weeks of July, said the weatherman.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday that on most days, there may be short thundery showers between the late morning and afternoon over various areas.

On a few days, the Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning hours.

The total rainfall for the first half of July is likely to be above average over most parts of the island. The average rainfall for July from 1991 to 2020 is 146.6mm.

The daily maximum temperature in the next two weeks is likely to range between 32 and 34 deg C, with a possible daily high of above 34 deg C on a couple of days.

Several warm and humid nights are also expected, when the prevailing winds blow from the south-east or south, bringing warm and moist air from the sea to Singapore.

The temperature on these nights may remain above 28 deg C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas.

MSS added that temperatures in June were generally lower than that in May, with the daily maximum temperature ranging between 32 and 34 deg C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.7 deg C was recorded at Pulau Ubin on June 2 and Ang Mo Kio on June 20.

This was in contrast to the highest daily maximum temperature of 37 deg C recorded in Ang Mo Kio on May 13, which tied with the record for the highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore – in Tengah on April 17, 1983 – since temperature records started in 1929.

Most parts of Singapore were recorded above average rainfall in June, with MacRitchie Reservoir experiencing rainfall of 84 per cent above average, while Mandai recorded rainfall of 34 per cent below average.