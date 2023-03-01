Sweater weather returns, temperature drops to 21.1 deg C

MSS said the monsoon surge since Feb 28 morning is expected to persist until Wednesday.

Sweater weather is back. Temperatures on Wednesday morning dropped to as low as 21.1 deg C in the central part of Singapore after non-stop rain that started on Tuesday.

This is lower than 22.3 deg C, the minimum temperature recorded in January.

As at 5.07am, Newton recorded a temperature of 21.1 deg C, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore’s (MSS) weather information website.

As at 7.22am, the temperature in Newton was 21.6 deg C.

Other areas such as Clementi saw the mercury dipping to 21.7 deg C, while Ang Mo Kio recorded a temperature of 21.9 deg C.

Meanwhile, Sembawang and Admiralty recorded temperatures of 22.1 deg C.

In the east of Singapore, Changi recorded 22.4 deg C and East Coast Parkway recorded 23.1 deg C.

In an update on its website on Tuesday, MSS said the monsoon surge that has been affecting southern Johor and Singapore since Tuesday morning is expected to persist until Wednesday.

“Periods of moderate to heavy thundery showers with cool and windy conditions are expected,” said the weatherman, adding that the daily minimum temperatures could dip to around 22 deg C in some places.

The wet weather has led to the cancellation of the HSBC Women’s World Championship pro-am on Wednesday morning.

In a statement to media just before 8am, organisers said 20cm of rain had fallen on Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course overnight, forcing them to make “the necessary decision” to cancel.

However, tournament director Becky Harding said she remained “confident at this stage that the Championship will be able to commence tomorrow as scheduled”.

The tournament, which features the best women golfers in the world, runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

The 24-hour weather forecast is expected to range between 22 deg C and 27 deg C.

In January, the daily minimum temperature dropped to below 23 deg C on nine days, with the lowest daily minimum temperature being 22.3 deg C, recorded on Jan 12, 22, 24 and 25.

On Jan 30 and 31 in 1934, Singapore recorded its lowest temperature, at 19.4 deg C.