Symbols on park paths in pilot programme puzzle some users

NParks said that the new symbols are a part of a pilot programme for paths that are wide enough.

In one picture, the words “pedestrian only” are seen on the left side of a shared path at East Coast Park, while next to a red dividing line in the middle of the path are the words “keep left” under symbols for pedestrians, cyclists and scooters.

In another snap, the same three symbols appear under the words “keep left”, but they are on the left side of the path. The “pedestrian only” lane, meanwhile, is on the extreme right.

Confused? You’re not the only one.

A Stomp contributor who gave his name only as Richard shared the photos on the citizen journalism website and said he was perplexed as to what message the markings are trying to convey.

“The message ‘keep left’ painted together with the three symbols can confuse people to think that all three categories of users can be in the same lane, especially since one lane is painted for ‘pedestrians only’ with the walker symbol.

“Perhaps NParks (National Parks Board) may want to consider (removing) the three symbols. The message ‘keep left’ is clear enough.”

Stomp reader SKPH, commenting on the article, said: “Make it simple. Pedestrian on left side of red line. Right for bicycle and others non motorised or electric. Arrows are clear symbols. And no words.”

In response to queries, NParks group director Kartini Omar explained that the symbols are part of a pilot to revise park connector typology to segregate some paths into pedestrians-only ones and shared ones.

NParks says the feedback to its pilot programme on the new markings has been positive overall. SOURCE: NPARKS

They are done only where they are wide enough – at least 4m – such as along canals and coastal routes.

After rolling the pilot out progressively from August 2022, a total of 30km of paths in Changi Beach Park, Changi Bay Park Connector, Coastal Park Connector, Pasir Panjang Park and East Coast Park have adopted this revised typology.

Since launching a survey in February, NParks has received close to 300 online feedback responses, said Ms Kartini, adding: “The feedback has overall been positive, with most agreeing that there is better clarity on the type of users allowed on each path.

“NParks welcomes further feedback on the revised typology through the online survey. We will continue to monitor the feedback and review the outcome of this pilot holistically before deciding whether it is suitable for implementation in other sites, whether in parts or in whole.”

Indeed, path users The Straits Times spoke with at East Coast on Tuesday found the new symbols to be straightforward.

Cyclists whom ST spoke with at East Coast Park said they found the new symbols to be clear and straightforward. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Cleaner Mahani Jasuni, 64, who cycles at East Coast Park every day after work in the Siglap area, said he is aware that the new signs, while supposedly puzzling for some, are part of a pilot project. He did not find them confusing.

Another cyclist, a 21-year-old student who gave her name only as Ms Khanh, said: “It is very clear for us on where we could cycle and where we could not.”