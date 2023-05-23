Tai Wah Pork Noodle staff casually eats breakfast while seemingly ignoring customers

A patron of a Tai Wah Pork Noodle branch was left frustrated when the stall employee was busy having breakfast while customers were forced to wait in queue.

In a video posted on Sunday (May 21), TikTok user Alexchan151 said he was at the stall – the exact location was not revealed – around 8am.

The stall was unmanned at the time, and he then spotted the stall's employee seated nearby having a meal and apparently ignoring her customers. Her back was facing the stall.

The angry customer can be heard throughout the video. "Tai Wah's boss and daughter, where are you? The coffee shop is filled with people, everyone is queuing, yet not a single employee is managing the stall," he says loudly.

It was not entirely clear if the employee was aware of the customer and his rant, but after finishing her meal, she can be seen walking unrushed to a nearby toilet.

@alexchan151 last hear from eater here say she last day working . ♬ original sound - Alex Chan

The TikTok user said he left after 15 minutes without buying from the stall.

Some netizens empathised with the diner's frustration, though there were also some who called him out for being unreasonable.