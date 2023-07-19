Takagi Ramen’s offer to Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui to meet and 'end things once and for all' riles netizens

The e-voucher is valid until Nov 23, 2025, which is the date by which the next General Election must be held.

SINGAPORE - Ramen chain Takagi Ramen has garnered over 1,000 likes on Facebook and 300 likes on Instagram for its posts offering an e-voucher for Mr Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui to meet up and “end things once and for all” over free bowls of ramen.

Takagi Ramen posted the offer following news of Mr Tan’s resignation from his position as Speaker of Parliament and as PAP member over his extramarital affair with Tampines GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui, who also tendered her resignation on July 17. Mr Tan also quit as president of the Singapore National Olympic Council on July 18.

The e-voucher was captioned: “We understand that your boss @leehsienloong already advised you guys twice to break up but you guys didn’t.

Let us help you, here is an e-voucher to the both of you to enjoy a bowl of hearty ramen and talk things out.

We hope Takagi Ramen can be the place where the two of you meet to end things once and for all and start spending time with your loved ones who felt hurt by this.”

Takagi Ramen has 11 outlets listed on its Instagram page, but the e-voucher is valid only at its Marine Parade outlet. Under the terms and conditions, the e-voucher has to be presented “to the cashier when making payment”.

The e-voucher is valid until Nov 23, 2025, which is the date by which the next General Election must be held.

The controversial marketing move drew both flak and praise from netizens, with over 450 comments.

Instagram user @shaling.culinarytherapy’s comment that this was a “distasteful promotion” drew over 54 likes.

Takagi Ramen responded by saying “@shaling.culinarytherapy so sorry, can we offer you an E-voucher instead?”

Facebook user Boom Bear commented: “Good marketing, they learned that bland tinned replies don’t stir up public interest. Gotta be a bit controversial to make a name.”

Another Instagram user, @the_one_true_lass, wrote: “Cant tell if you trying to be nice or purposefully roasting them”.

Takagi Ramen replied: “Both!”

The ramen chain, founded in 2015, is owned by Mr Yang Kaiheng, who is listed as director and shareholder on the private limited company’s business profile from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. The company has a paid up capital of $200,000 and Mr Yang owns all of its ordinary shares.

Mr Yang, together with his wife, Ms Ai Takagi, an Australian of Japanese descent, co-founded the now-defunct sociopolitical site The Real Singapore. The two were convicted under the Sedition Act in 2016 for deliberately sowing discord between Singaporeans and foreigners through a series of articles on their website.

Mr Yang was sentenced to eight months’ jail, while Ms Ai received 10 months.