Taking the piss: Man driving Singapore car caught on camera urinating in Johor longkang

Admittedly, at some point in our lives, most men have done it.

We walk over to a nearby drain, check left and right to see if the coast is clear, then unzip our fly and let rip.

Because you know, when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Unfortunately, for this BMW driver, he should’ve looked up and to his right before ‘taking the piss’. Then he would have seen the CCTV camera that captured him acting like a fool.

In a video posted to Facebook by Roads.sg, the driver was caught on CCTV footage exiting a Singapore-registered BMW and relieving himself in a drain.

According to the video's description and time stamp, the incident took place in Johor Baru, after 1am on April 5.

Before he takes a leak, the driver is seen conversing with his passenger, who warns him about the presence of cameras in the area.

Nonetheless, the man unzips his shorts and bounces up and down while urinating.

"Must do like that," he is heard saying.

He then sways his hips from side to side before laughing out loud.

Netizens, though, did not find humour in the man's actions.

"Marking his territory. We thought only animals do that," said one Facebook user.

“Malaysian (authorities) kindly summon him. Such a disgrace… can't behave when in other people's land,” remarked another.