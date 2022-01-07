Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng diagnosed with nose cancer, receiving treatment

Mr Baey Yam Keng said he is currently in the middle of radiation therapy, which will be completed in end-January.

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng has been diagnosed with stage 1 nose cancer, and is currently receiving treatment for his condition.

He disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 7). Mr Baey said he is currently in the middle of radiation therapy, which will be completed in end-January, after he was diagnosed in November last year.

He added that he is slowing down his pace of work during this period, with the help of his colleagues in Tampines and at the Ministry of Transport, where he is Senior Parliamentary Secretary.

"I am fortunate to have discovered my medical condition at an early stage, when treatment is simpler and there is a very high chance of survival," he said.

"I am still relatively young and have been keeping myself fit. Together with the strong support of my wife, family and friends, I am confident to overcome this challenge and recover well," said an upbeat Mr Baey, who is 51.

"Life has thrown me a curveball, but I will be fine!"

Side effects of his treatment could include getting tired more easily, added Mr Baey, who became an MP in 2006.

"The skin in my neck area is also expected to look sunburnt and my voice might change. Some radiation patients might lose hair at the back of the head.

"Luckily, the side effects I currently experience after four weeks of treatment have been manageable, e.g. mouth dryness, mouth ulcers, loss of taste and fatigue. Unlike chemotherapy, my immunity is not affected."

Mr Baey said he hopes Tampines North residents can understand that he will not be able to attend each of the 36 Edusave Award presentation sessions lined up in the coming weekends, where nearly 800 certificates are to be presented to the students in his constituency.

"Much as I wish to congratulate our young residents and their proud families personally, I seek your understanding that I may not be able to attend every session this year," he said.