Tampines woman stands at window and screams at the top of her lungs, even at 3am

The woman in Tampines would scream at the top of her lungs regardless the time of day.

This situation is really not something to shout about.

A woman living in Block 405 in Tampines Street 41 has been screaming at the top of her lungs from her window – regardless of the time of day.

Another resident in the block, a Mr Shen, told 8 Vision News Network that the woman started doing that in November 2023. He said the woman appeared to be in her 30s and on a bad day, she would scream from her window up to 10 times.

Each outburst would last a couple of minutes and continue erratically after a brief respite, according to an anonymous neighbour.

"This estate used to be quiet, but now I get scared stiff by her sudden and loud screams," said the resident, adding that the woman would also slam her door and throw liquids out her window.

In a couple of video clips shared by the resident, the woman can be seen standing by her window, screaming and even swearing at the top of her lungs.

The neighbour in the unit below told 8world that he had just bought his flat, so moving out was not an option.

Another resident called the police in December "but she didn't open the door and the lights were off, the doors and windows shut tight".

A new mother from the block said she was worried about the screams jolting her newborn awake. "Other neighbours told me they bought earplugs to help them sleep."