Tanker driver dies after 5-vehicle collision in CCK

The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident along Choa Chu Kang Way at about 2pm on Jan 29.

A man died while two others were taken to hospital, following a five-vehicle collision in Choa Chu Kang on Jan 29 afternoon.

When contacted, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Choa Chu Kang Way at about 2pm. The accident involved three heavy vehicles and two cars, the police added.

A man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a road tanker – a lorry that can carry liquids in bulk – and was freed by SCDF officers with hydraulic rescue equipment. The man, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

In videos uploaded to the SG Road Chat Telegram group, a stationary grey sedan is seen perpendicular to a blue lorry in the rightmost lane of the four-lane road. Beside the lorry is a concrete mixer truck rear-ended by a green military vehicle.

The Ministry of Defence said it was a general purpose vehicle, when contacted by The Straits Times.

Some distance behind the four vehicles is the road tanker on the second-leftmost lane, with the driver side of the cabin smashed in.

SCDF said two people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while another two had minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital.

The duo taken to hospital were from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and were discharged after receiving outpatient treatment, Mindef said.

The SAF is assisting the police with investigations.