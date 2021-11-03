Taxi driver gets stern warning for watching show on phone while driving

A ComfortDelGro taxi driver was seen watching a programme on his mobile phone while driving.

SINGAPORE - A ComfortDelGro taxi driver received a stern warning for unsafe behaviour after he was seen watching a programme on his mobile phone while driving.

Stomper Aqil said he took the taxi for a trip from Yishun to Admiralty Medical Centre on Oct 30 evening.

He recounted: "The taxi driver was watching a movie or show on his dashboard while driving."

Aqil said he told the cabbie that what he was doing was not allowed. However, the driver replied he could "watch it as long as he does not touch the screen".

"I was bringing my grandma to the doctor because she had a fall at home. Imagine being already anxious about her well-being and still needing to be worried about her safety in a taxi because of the driver's disregard for safety."

Aqil subsequently reported the matter to ComfortDelGro.

In response to a Stomp query, Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer, said: "Such unsafe driving is not something we tolerate, and we have issued the cabby a stern warning for not observing safety.

"We will be monitoring his performance closely to ensure he observes safe driving regulations."