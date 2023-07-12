 Taxi driver taken to hospital after hit-and-run accident in Potong Pasir, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Taxi driver taken to hospital after hit-and-run accident in Potong Pasir

A red Nissan car, which was travelling against the flow of traffic, appeared to have collided with a ComfortDelGro taxi. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGROADVIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
Jul 12, 2023 04:17 pm

A taxi driver was taken to hospital following an accident with another car in Potong Pasir on Wednesday morning.

A video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante showed the aftermath of the accident.

A red Nissan car, which was travelling against the flow of traffic, appeared to have collided with a ComfortDelGro taxi.

In the video footage, the red Nissan can be seen reversing and driving off after coming into contact with the taxi.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said it was alerted to the hit-and-run accident that took place in Potong Pasir Avenue 1 towards Wan Tho Avenue at 12.37am.

The 63-year-old taxi driver was conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police, who added that investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment.

