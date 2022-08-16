Teachers to get a pay hike of between 5% and 10% from October

Salaries for teachers and allied educators were last reviewed in 2015.

Teachers, allied educators and pre-school teachers in the Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will get a salary increase of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent from October.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 16), MOE said about 35,000 education officers or teachers, and 1,600 allied educators will get the pay increases, as will 800 educators in the MOE-run kindergartens.

Also, a new General Education Officer (GEO) 5A grade will be created from 2023, so that officers who do not hold key personnel appointments and who perform well can progress to this grade, and benefit from a higher salary ceiling.

MOE will also enhance a 30-year retention plan for teachers known as the Connect Plan starting 2023 with an overall increase of about 20 per cent.

The plan will have a higher annual deposit quantum and payout ratio to better support teachers in the earlier years of their career.