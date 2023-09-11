Teen admits he sexually abused younger sister, 11

A teenager was just 14 years old in 2020 when he subjected his own sister, then 11, to multiple acts of sexual abuse, including attempted rape, over a course of at least two weeks.

The offender, who turned 17 in February, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of sexually penetrating the girl and attempting to rape her. Two other charges will be considered during sentencing.

The teen cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect his sibling’s identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gladys Lim said the sexual abuse started on April 21, 2020, when the victim was sleeping on a mattress in the master bedroom of the family’s Tampines flat.

Her brother, who noticed that she appeared to be in deep sleep, sexually penetrated her.

Another time between April and May 2020, the girl was reading a book in the master bedroom when the teen tried but failed to rape her as she pushed him away.

Court documents did not disclose how the offences came to light, but the Ministry of Social and Family Development alerted the police about the case on Oct 13, 2022.

On Monday, the DPP said: “The accused was persistent in committing the offences... when he was alone with the victim, or when he believed the victim was asleep.

“Given his relative youth, rehabilitation remains a relevant consideration. Nonetheless, as the offences committed are serious, deterrence must take precedence in sentencing the accused.”

District Judge Carol Ling then called for reports to assess the offender’s suitability for both probation and reformative training.

Offenders sentenced to reformative training will be detained in a centre where they must live according to a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The offender is expected to be sentenced Oct 30.