Teen and his parents arrested for suspected drug activities

A family of three – including an 18-year-old boy – were among 88 suspected drug offenders arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) between Jan 9 and Jan 13.

During the islandwide operation, an assortment of drugs such as heroin and ketamine were seized. They had an estimated street value of over $56,000.

CNB said on Friday that the family, comprising a 47-year-old woman, her husband, 48, and their son were caught in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Merah.

Officers had first arrested the woman and another man, aged 46, in a commercial building in that area on Jan 11.

“In a follow-up operation later the same day, CNB raided the woman’s residence and arrested (her family) and a 50-year-old man. A total of about 5g of heroin, 28g of cannabis, a small amount of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit,” said CNB.

“Preliminary investigations also found that all five persons’ urine tested positive for controlled drugs.”

The five-day operation, which also covered Chai Chee, Dover and Lavender, saw the arrest of a 52-year-old man who allegedly trafficked drugs.

CNB officers raided a residential unit in the area of Jalan Sultan on Jan 11 and found drugs, including 6g of cannabis, 18 Ecstasy tablets and 30g of ketamine.

The man was taken to his vehicle parked nearby, and more drugs were found there. This included drink sachets that had been tampered with and are believed to contain methylenedioxymethamphetamine, more commonly known as MDMA.

Investigations into the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Separately, on Jan 10, CNB officers arrested two brothers – a 17-year-old student and a 25-year-old – for suspected drug activities.

The teenager was arrested in the area of Jurong West Street 93 after drugs were found on him. Officers then took him to his home, where they arrested his brother.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs seized from the Jan 10 operation may be linked to drug transactions conducted on Telegram.