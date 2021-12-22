Teen angers netizens for saying Singaporean girls don't know how to 'groom themselves'

In the clip, the TikTok user, who goes by David Rosal, compared Singaporean girls to American girls, stating that the latter "take care of themselves" and "groom themselves" better.

A Singaporean teen achieved almost instant persona non grata status when he opined on social media that Singaporean girls weren’t "taking care" of their appearances.

After spending some time in the United States, Mr David Rosal shared via a TikTok video last Saturday (Dec 18), that he felt American girls "know how to groom themselves better and make themselves look more presentable", unlike Singaporean girls who wear "the same s***".

"Y'all look like y'all just died and came back from the dead," he remarked, and urged Singaporean girls to "step their game up".

Mr Rosal apparently filmed the TikTok video while he was in California, and within three days it garnered more than 350,000 views and 7,000 comments, most of which slammed him for his “arrogant” and “rude” observations.

On Dec 21, Mr Rosal revealed in another video that he had apparently received death threats. And at around 3:20pm later that day, he uploaded an apology video, stating he should not have made such sweeping statements or generalised the female population in Singapore.

He admitted he was not thinking when he made those comments.

"What I said was a fallacious statement, obviously there are pretty girls out there. I'm sorry for generalising and boxing y'all up into that one adjective."

The teenager also said he did not mean to discriminate against people who did not "have the financial capability to stack their wardrobe".