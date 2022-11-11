Teen boys among 96 suspected drug offenders arrested in CNB operation

Some of the drugs seized by CNB during an islandwide operation conducted between Nov 6 and 11.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in South Buona Vista Road on Monday, after officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) found about 371g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia near him.

He was escorted to his flat nearby, where an additional 36g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized.

On Tuesday morning, CNB officers arrested a 14-year-old boy for suspected drug trafficking offences at a flat in Lower Delta Road.

About 9g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized from the teen’s home.

He was the youngest suspect arrested during an islandwide operation conducted by CNB between Nov 6 and 11.

CNB said on Friday that the following controlled substances were seized during the operation: about 146g of heroin, 882g of Ice, 3,624g of cannabis, 402g of ketamine, 6g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 243g of Ecstasy tablets, 685 Erimin-5 tablets, 219 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and 23 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of more than $359,000. The 882g of Ice seized could feed the addiction of about 500 abusers for a week, while 3,624g of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 510 abusers for a week.

Some of the areas covered during the operation were Woodlands, Geylang and Chinatown, said CNB.

CNB officers also arrested two women, aged 27 and 30, in Boon Lay Drive on Tuesday.

A total of about 86g of Ice, 330g of cannabis, 43g of Ecstasy tablets and 60 LSD stamps were recovered from the 27-year-old woman.

Both women were later escorted to their hideout in the same vicinity where a total of about 281g of Ice, 456g of cannabis, 344g of ketamine, 77g of Ecstasy tablets, 548 Erimin-5 tablets, 110 LSD stamps and 12 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB were seized.

About 56g of Ice, 756g of cannabis, 56g of Ecstasy tablets and 36 LSD stamps were also recovered from a staircase landing on the same floor as the residential unit.

The 30-year-old woman has a four-year-old daughter who lives in the same unit.

“Arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the daughter was taken care of and she was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin,” said CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.