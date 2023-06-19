Teen breaks mum's rib, says he will kill her with chopper

On one occasion, the slim-built boy pulled his mother, who is about the same height as her son, into the kitchen and threatened her with a chopper.

A mother silently endured abuse at the hands of her 16-year-old son for at least eight months, suffering multiple injuries including a rib fracture, with her husband witnessing the attacks but not intervening.

On one occasion, the slim-built boy pulled his mother, who is about the same height as her son, into the kitchen and threatened her with a chopper.

He then uttered the words “I will kill you”, court documents showed.

His mother told him he would get in trouble and advised him to put the chopper aside. He complied, before the police arrived at the family home, where the boy lived with his parents and brother, who was 18 then.

The teen on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary causing hurt, one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and another charge of criminal intimidation.

Another two charges of voluntarily causing hurt were taken into consideration for the purposes of sentencing. The offences occurred between March and November 2022.

There is a gag order imposed on both the accused and victim due to the accused’s age.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kwang Jia Min said the teen had a history of hitting his mother.

The boy, who had been having anger management issues since 2019, would physically assault her every two to three weeks.

Concerned for his well-being, his parents had him referred to a Family Service Centre for counselling. He also received help at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), where he was assessed to have anxiety issues.

The offences happened after he stopped attending the counselling sessions in December 2021.

In March 2022, the accused punched his mother’s face several times, which left bruises to her right jaw area.

He hit her again two months later, this time causing swelling and a bruise on her left cheek.

On Oct 17, the teen stayed up late to study for his GCE ‘O’ Level exams till about 5am the following day.

When he got up at 10am, he was angry at his mother for not waking him up earlier as he had an English exam that day. He then punched her back multiple times.

Following the incident, the victim arranged for her son to meet with his counsellor on Nov 4.

She set alarms at 15 minute intervals to wake him up in time for the session. But he smashed the alarm clock out of anger instead.

The victim ended up attending the counselling session by herself.

When she returned home later that day, he accused her of not waking him up for the appointment.

He was going through a guidance programme at that time, and missing a counselling session meant the programme would be extended.

The boy flew into a rage and rained blows on his mother’s ribcage area, face, head and mouth.

She felt a lot of pain in the ribcage area after the assault and had a cut on a lip which was bleeding. A medical report later revealed that she had sustained a left rib fracture.

However, the victim did not report her son’s actions to the police.

A few weeks later, the two of them were in his bedroom discussing which school he should enrol in after his graduation when he flew into a rage.

This happened when the victim could not answer some of his questions about the school’s curriculum.

The teen became agitated and hit his mother’s head with a hard-cover report book. She ran into her bedroom, locked herself inside and called the police.

But her son found the key to her bedroom. He opened the door and pulled her into the kitchen, and then held a chopper near her and uttered: “I will kill you”.

The prosecution called for both probation and Reformative Training Centre (RTC) reports, saying there were doubts whether the teen’s father and brother could offer sufficient support for his rehabilitation.

“What we find particularly disturbing is that the accused’s father did not stop (him) from assaulting his mother, even though he witnessed it happening,” said DPP Kwang.

The teen’s defence lawyer, Mr Justin Ng from Kalco Law, asked the judge to only order a probation report.

Mr Ng said in mitigation that his client recognises what he did was wrong.

He is now living apart from his mother, and has not shown any violence towards other family members, said the lawyer.

Both his parents were in court on Monday, and watched silently as their son stood in the dock.

District Judge Carol Ling ordered a probation report for the accused. The teen will return to court in August for sentencing.