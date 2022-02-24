Teen gets probation for taking photos and videos of 15 men using urinals

A 19-year-old teen took photos and videos of 15 men using toilets at various public locations around Singapore because he was "curious about guys", the court heard.

Shaun Lim Xu Sheng, now 22, was on Thursday (Feb 24) sentenced to 18 months' probation.

As part of his probation, he has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 80 hours of community service. His father is also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

He had pleaded guilty to four counts of being a public nuisance and one count under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Another 11 similar charges were taken into consideration in his sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai told the court earlier that Lim was a student when he committed the offences between Feb 23 and March 7, 2019, but did not say where he studied.

Lim had taken 13 videos and 19 photos of men using toilets at various locations including the National University of Singapore (NUS), Compass One Shopping Centre in Sengkang and Nex mall in Serangoon.

In one instance on Feb 23, 2019, Lim placed his mobile phone over a toilet cubicle partition in Compass One Shopping Centre and took three videos and six photos of a man without his knowledge.

He struck again on Feb 25 that year at NUS and took a video of two men urinating. He stood beside the victims, pretending to use the urinal.

In the harassment offence, Lim pointed his phone in the direction of a man's genitals in a toilet in Sengkang Community Hub.

When confronted, Lim said he had taken a video but claimed that it was accidental.

Said DPP Lai: "After the man saw that the accused had recorded him urinating, albeit his (genitals) were not captured in the video, he got upset as he felt harassed and alarmed by what Lim did."

A security officer at the community hub learnt what had happened and lodged a police report.

Investigations found that Lim would view what he had recorded for a few days before deleting the videos. "He did so because he was curious about guys and exploring his sexuality," said the DPP.

For harassment, Lim could have been fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months.

Each public nuisance offence carries a maximum penalty of a three-month jail term and a $2,000 fine.