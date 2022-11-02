Teen girl, 2 women injured after 3-vehicle accident in Yishun carpark

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the incident being circulated online show a girl lying on the ground and crying next to a grey Mazda.

The SCDF sent two of the injured people to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the third to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Two women and a 15-year-old girl were taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon after an accident at a carpark in Yishun.

The police said on Wednesday they were alerted to the incident involving two cars, a motorcycle and two pedestrians at around 2.45pm that day.

One of the women was the 31-year-old driver of the grey Mazda involved in the crash.

The other injured woman was a 64-year-old pedestrian.

All three were conscious when taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it sent two of the injured people to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the other to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Videos of the aftermath of the incident being circulated show a girl lying on the ground and crying next to the grey car.

An older woman is also seen carrying a baby and crying hysterically near the car.

An elderly woman, with a bloodied face, tries to calm her down.

In another video, a man wearing a helmet tries to help the teenager while a bystander can be heard saying he has called for an ambulance.

The front of the grey car is badly damaged from the crash.