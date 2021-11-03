Teen had sex with underage girl, threatened her and two others

A youth convinced three girls to send him intimate pictures of themselves and threatened to circulate the photos if they did not give in to his demands.

The Singaporean offender, now 20, yesterday pleaded guilty in a district court to 10 charges for offences that included having sex with a minor and criminal intimidation.

Thirteen other charges will be considered during sentencing.

He cannot be named, as he was just 16 years old when he started his crime spree in May 2018.

The youth's first victim was a schoolmate. She was just 13 years old when they became a couple in April 2018, and they had unprotected sex multiple times.

In November that year, when the girl decided to end their relationship, the youth threatened to circulate a nude picture of hers that he had.

He also asked her for more nude photos. She sent him one, but when he continued to pester her, she told her father and made a police report in December 2018.

The youth met his second victim, then 14 years old, on an undisclosed messaging platform the following year.

On April 24, 2019, he asked the girl for nude pictures of herself and threatened to share with her mother a screenshot of a sexually suggestive chat if she did not comply.

The girl refused initially but later gave in and sent him a topless picture of herself. The youth later asked her for sex but she refused.

He met his third victim, now 17, in 2019, and she also sent him nude pictures of herself.

On May 11 that year, he asked the girl for more nude photographs and threatened to circulate the ones he had earlier obtained from her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim said: "On May 12, 2019, the accused told her that there would be new rules and demanded the victim send him nude photographs every day or he would circulate her details and nude photographs. She complied by sending him another photograph."

Feeling "very threatened", she made a police report later that day, and officers arrested the youth on July 15, 2019.

Yesterday, the court called for reports to assess his suitability for probation and reformative training. The youth is expected to be sentenced next month.