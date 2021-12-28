Teen led life of crime for 3 years, committing multiple offences including motorcycle theft

He was a mere teenager when he went on a crime spree between 2018 and this year, committing a range of offences including stealing two motorcycles in separate incidents.

The youth, who turned 20 earlier this month, then rode the vehicles even though he did not have a licence to do so.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to 10 charges for offences including criminal intimidation and multiple counts of theft. Fourteen other charges will be considered during sentencing.

The court had earlier called for a report to assess his suitability for reformative training, and he was initially expected to be sentenced on Tuesday (Dec 28).

His case has been adjourned to January next year.

Offenders ordered to undergo reformative training will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The youth, who appeared in court via video link, cannot be named as he was just 16 years old when he started his crime spree in September 2018.

According to court documents, he committed house trespass in Clementi on Sept 6 that year and stole $5 in cash.

From then, he went on to commit multiple offences including theft and assault.

The youth stole his first motorcycle on Aug 3 this year.

He was walking in Tah Ching Road in Jurong that day when he noticed that the unattended vehicle had its key in the ignition.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Theong Li Han said: "The accused then decided to steal the motorcycle. The accused turned the motorcycle on and started to ride it away, intending to go to Telok Blangah.

"However, the accused skidded and fell off the motorcycle a short distance away. The accused then left the motorcycle to take a bus to Telok Blangah instead."

A 20-year-old man, who was the rightful owner of the vehicle, later found it in the same neighbourhood and he alerted police. The offender was arrested soon after.

Court documents do not disclose what happened next but the youth was walking in Telok Blangah nine days later when he spotted a second motorcycle that had its key in the ignition as its owner had forgotten to remove it.

The offender then stole the key and left the premises.

He returned a few days later, used the key to start the motorcycle and rode it to Ghim Moh.

The DPP said that the youth also allowed two of his friends to ride the vehicle even though the pair did not have a licence to do so. The owner of this second motorcycle lodged a police report on Aug 22.

The motorcycle and the key were later recovered from one of the youth's friends eight days later. The stolen vehicle was covered in scratches by then, the court heard.

In an unrelated incident, the offender also took out a penknife and used it to threaten a 14-year-old boy last year.