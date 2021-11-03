Teen lied on social media about getting Covid-19

A teenage boy's lies about contracting Covid-19 and being hospitalised in an intensive care unit (ICU) led to a friend, who was serving national service (NS) at the time, being sent home from Pulau Tekong to isolate.

Yesterday, Siew Hanlong, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating a false message under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

The court heard he had lied on social media to play a prank on his friends.

At around 1am on May 23, he posted an image of a positive PCR test he found online on his Instagram Stories, with the caption, "Guys... I got the new covid variant bye im (gonna) die."

He then posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, captioned: "in ICU right now farewell guys".

Siew had uploaded the post at home. The photo was from a previous hospital admission for an unrelated incident.

He removed the two posts 15 minutes after they went up but the damage had been done.

WHATSAPP

His 19-year-old friend, who was on Pulau Tekong, woke up at around 4.45am that morning and saw his friends discussing Siew's posts in a WhatsApp group chat.

He was afraid he might be infected as he had met Siew earlier. He tried to contact Siew to confirm the posts but did not get an answer.

Siew's friend then reported to his army superiors that he was a close contact of a Covid-19 positive case, and was sent home to isolate after taking a swab test.

It was only after he arrived home at around 11.15am that Siew said his Instagram Stories posts were meant as a joke.

District Judge Kessler Soh told Siew he might think of the incident as a prank but it had "very serious consequences".

He is set to return to court to be sentenced on Dec 14.