Teen travels abroad for first time, to collect father's ashes after accident here

A 45-year-old Chinese migrant worker died in hospital after he was knocked down by a lorry while riding a bicycle along Pioneer Road on May 15.

Liu Jie, who worked as a technician in a hydraulic engineering company, was riding a bicycle along Kian Teck Drive at around 11am when he was knocked down by the lorry, driven by a 25-year-old man.

Liu was taken unconscious to the hospital. According to Shin Min Daily News, he was later found to have suffered from a cerebral haemorrhage and fell into a coma.

He died a week later.

Liu’s 17-year-old son, Yinghao, flew in from his hometown of Shandong, to collect his father's ashes. "This is the first time I've travelled abroad. I did not expect to be bringing my father's ashes back to China," he told Shin Min.

Yinghao, who’s still in school, had been living with his father in China since his mother remarried.

He explained that Liu had worked in Singapore for 10 years, and returned to China thereafter in 2021 to start a business.

For two years, he waited for his business to flourish, but it never took off. He then returned to Singapore to take up a new job.

The accident happened within a month of his return.

Yinghao described his father as an honest and hardworking person, who worked hard to support him and pay for his education.

He aimed to make enough money for his son to buy a house, and to pay for a wedding and dowry someday.

The 25-year-old lorry driver is assisting in investigations.