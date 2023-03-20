Teens film themselves smoking, vaping in Sentosa cable car, police report lodged

Two teen boys who filmed themselves smoking and vaping in a Sentosa cable car have been reported to the police, said operator Mount Faber Leisure Group on Sunday.

The 10-minute video, which was uploaded on social media platform TikTok on Jan 28, shows three teen boys riding a cable car from the Imbiah Lookout station to the Merlion station on the Sentosa line.

The clip garnered around 25,000 views on the platform before TikTok user shu2899 set his account to private on Sunday evening.

When the cable car starts ascending, one of the teens is seen taking out an e-vaporiser from his bag and starting to vape as he chats with his friends. The teen filming the video then takes out a pack of cigarettes and starts smoking. The third teen cannot be seen in the video most of the time.

As the cable car approached Imbiah Lookout station, the teen filming can be heard saying “Keep, keep, keep!” to his vaping friend, who took one last puff before putting the e-vaporiser back in his bag.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mount Faber Leisure Group said it has been alerted to the video on social media.

“Smoking is strictly prohibited in cable car cabins and ‘no smoking’ signs are displayed at all cable car stations and cabins. Offenders will be held accountable to the authorities,” said the group’s spokesman.

ST has contacted the Health Sciences Authority for comment.

In February, a 45-year-old man who was filmed using an e-vaporiser in an MRT cabin was issued a composition fine. The man claimed the e-vaporiser he used was a discarded one found on the streets and he has since thrown it away.

The purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore. This includes purchases made through the Internet and from overseas. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

The import, distribution, possession for sale, sale or offer for sale of such products are also prohibited.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed up to six months, or both. For subsequent offences, they can be fined up to $20,000, or jailed up to 12 months, or both.