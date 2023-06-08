Telegram chat group members swindled of ‘delivery fees’ for items never delivered

The police urged members of the public to be vigilant and to not send money to strangers.

When Mr Uron saw there were used portable air-cons up for grabs on a Telegram group chat for giving away items for free, he jumped at the opportunity to replace his own device that been recently damaged.

The 35-year-old, who works in the marine industry, was told he could collect the item at a flat in Bukit Merah last Saturday.

But when he turned up, no one answered the door, and the man who offered the air-conditioner on the messaging app chat group could not be contacted.

Unable to get any information on the unit’s occupants from neighbours, he left empty-handed after waiting outside the flat for about 30 minutes.

Mr Uron later realised that he had fallen for a scam. Others in the Telegram group were not so lucky and lost money to fraudsters who demanded a delivery fee to send the items.

The group chat, “Give and Take Singapore”, has over 1,700 members as at June 8.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police confirm that a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

The police described this as an e-commerce scam variant where swindlers post deals – such as giving away free items – on social media or online shopping platforms to convince victims to pay a delivery fee or goodwill deposit.

“Victims realise that they were scammed when they do not receive the items,” they said.

Like Mr Uron, another victim of this scam who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, 54, was interested in a portable air-con, and opted to have it delivered to his home by 4pm on June 3 for a $10 fee.

Mr Tan, who is a taxi driver, has not received the air-con to date.

He said he did not think anything was amiss as he has come across people giving away good quality items on the group chat, and the air-con’s owner appeared to be local.

Mr Uron notified the group’s administrators of the scam, and they acted promptly to remove the scammers from the group along with any posts they had put up.

The police urged members of the public to be vigilant and to not send money to strangers.

“When possible, opt for buyer protection by using escrow payment options, such as Carousell Protection, that release payment to the seller only upon delivery,” the police advised.