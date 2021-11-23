Singapore

Temasek Foundation to give free masks in vending machines from Jan 10-23 next year

People collecting masks at vending machines outside Bedok Mall on March 3, 2021.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Nov 23, 2021 10:24 pm

Temasek Foundation will be giving out another round of masks next year from Jan 10 to 23, the non-profit organisation said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 23).

This will be the foundation's sixth nationwide mask distribution exercise to help protect residents against Covid-19. The free masks will be dispensed by vending machines.

Temasek Foundation will share more information in January, a spokesman told The Straits Times.

Nearly 1.13 million households collected free N95 and surgical masks in the last distribution exercise that ran from Aug 26 to Sept 26. The exercise had 130 collection points islandwide, including 15 CapitaLand malls and selected supermarkets.

In March, Temasek gave out reusable, antimicrobial masks from vending machines at more than 800 locations islandwide, including community centres and residents' committee centres.

