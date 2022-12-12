Temasek Foundation offering tertiary study awards for social service, mental health courses

The study awards will help to cover educational expenses and provide for living expenses while the student is studying.

Students interested in careers in the social services or mental health provision can apply for study awards to fund their polytechnic or university education.

Charity organisation Temasek Foundation has committed $1.07 million for at least 88 study awards to students enrolling in relevant courses offered by Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), Temasek Polytechnic (TP), National University of Singapore (NUS), and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), it said on Monday.

About half of these study awards will be offered to those from low-income backgrounds, it added.

The awards are meant to attract and encourage Singaporeans to take up careers in these fields to combat Singapore’s rapidly ageing population and the increasing prevalence of mental health issues, the foundation said.

Its head of programmes, Mr Lim Hock Chuan, said: “More people are struggling with mental health conditions and more professional help is needed.

“With this suite of study awards, we hope to accelerate growth in the capacity and capability of the mental health sector by attracting more individuals to enter the sector, and equipping current social service professionals with the skills to help people with mental health challenges.”

To support students from low-income backgrounds, 40 study awards will be offered to students taking up the following courses: Diploma in Social Work at NYP, Diploma in Community Development at NP, and Diplomas in Psychological Studies and Social Sciences in Gerontology at TP.

Eligible applicants must be Singaporeans, with per capita income of not more than $750 or gross household income of not more than $3,000.

At least another 48 study awards will be offered to attract mid-career people looking to enter the mental health sector, or social service professionals seeking to upskill with short courses relating to mental health.

They can study these courses: the Specialist Diploma in Youth Development and Mental Wellness at NP, part-time degrees in counselling and social work at the SUSS.

They can also pursue the Professional Certificate in Mental Health at NUS.

The study awards cover tuition fees after government subsidies. To be eligible, applicants must be Singaporeans who are currently working in or intending to join a social service organisation.