Temperatures could rise to 35 deg C as hot, humid weather to persist in May

Short thundery showers are also expected on most afternoons over parts of the island, extending into the evening on one or two days.

Singaporeans can expect April’s warm and humid weather to stretch into the next two weeks.

Daily temperatures could reach up to 34 deg C on most afternoons in the first half of May, normally the warmest month of the year.

On days when there is less cloud cover, the mercury could touch 35 deg C, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday.

Short thundery showers are also expected on most afternoons over parts of the island, extending into the evening on one or two days.

This week could also see a few days of pre-dawn and morning thundery showers and gusty winds.

April had been generally warm, with light winds. The daily maximum temperature was above 34 deg C on most days, with Woodlands recording a top temperature of 36.1 deg C on April 14.

There were thundery showers on most afternoons in some parts of the island that extended into the evening on some days, the weatherman said.

April 20 had heavy thundery showers and gusty winds that saw the heaviest rainfall over the western and southern parts of Singapore.

Jurong West recorded rainfall of 112.1mm on that day – the highest rainfall for the month.

The storms were brought by a Sumatra squall, a line of thunderstorms that develops over the Strait of Malacca and moves eastwards towards Singapore.