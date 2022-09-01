Thailand legalising cannabis poses more challenges to Singapore's anti-drug stance: Shanmugam

"The freer availability of cannabis in Thailand, to which a lot of Singaporeans go and from where a lot of tourists come to Singapore, is going to present more challenges," said Mr Shanmugam on Malaysian news channel Astro Awani.
He noted how the authorities in Thailand had tried to rein in the effects of legalising cannabis but stressed the difficulties in policing and controlling its use.
Mr Shanmugam was speaking during an interview with host Melisa Idris, who also asked how Malaysia's looking into legalising medical marijuana would impact Singapore.
Mr Shanmugam said: "If Malaysia legalises cannabis or other drugs, given the even greater flow of people between Malaysia and Singapore compared to Thailand and Singapore, of course, it will be more challenging from the law enforcement (angle) and trying to keep Singapore drug-free."
He stressed that research shows that the drug is addictive and can cause irreversible brain damage, brain shrinkage, and serious mental and psychiatric illnesses.
Mr Shanmugam cited the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) saying that the East and South-east Asia region is "literally swimming" in methamphetamine, with more than one billion tablets seized in the region last year, and organised crime treating "the region like a playground".
Due to the huge supply of methamphetamine in the region, the drug is becoming cheaper and more easily available, but Singapore's tough laws have kept the country safe.
Mr Shanmugam also cited another Financial Times report earlier this year that opioids have shaved one year off the average male life expectancy in the US.
"These are big numbers, but, you know, we focus on a few drug traffickers," said Mr Shanmugam. "But these hundreds of thousands of lives, are we not compassionate about them?"
When Ms Idris asked if the Government would reconsider the mandatory death penalty in a similar way that Section 377A was reconsidered because attitudes had "shifted appreciably", Mr Shanmugam said the issues differed slightly.
"It's... a philosophical question when people think when the state should put someone to death - should it or should it not? And it's bound with other philosophical questions which have real-life consequences, like - can you put someone to capital punishment even if you're convinced that a larger number of lives will be saved?"
Mr Shanmugam also noted that despite international outcry against the mandatory death penalty, Singapore's reputation has never been stronger in terms of people wanting to invest and move to Singapore.
He said: "Having looked at the facts, having looked at the data, I will say it is my duty to continue to try and persuade Singaporeans that having the death penalty works as a serious deterrent, and it keeps Singapore safe...
"Most importantly, it saves thousands of lives, and we don't descend into the state of chaos that a lot of other countries have descended into."