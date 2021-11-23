Thank you for your prayers, says boy with inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19

Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi, who was hospitalised with a severe inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19, appeared much more energetic in a Facebook video.

SINGAPORE - A four-year-old boy who developed a rare and severe inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 in children was discharged from hospital last Wednesday (Nov 17).

Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi can be seen thanking well-wishers in a short video taken by his aunt Nur Hudah Alwi. She and Ali Zafir's mother Marilyn Cacanindin shared the video on Facebook on Sunday.

Little Ali Zafir, who was visibly more energetic than in previous photos of him in hospital, said in the video: "Thank you everyone for doing the prayers for me."

He then flashed a wide grin and made a heart-shaped gesture.

Ms Cacanindin, 39, told The Straits Times on Monday that her son remains on medication despite being allowed to go home.

"He still has to take oral medication and an injection in the morning and at night. He (is) still fragile," she added.

Ms Hudah wrote on Facebook: "Till today, people are still asking about (Ali Zafir). "My lil' fighter (is) still fighting through and recovering slowly with all the wounds."

She also asked people to continue praying for him.

Ali Zafir was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Nov 1, and was transferred on the same day to intensive care, where he was intubated for a week. He was subsequently transferred to the high-dependency ward after his condition improved.

He had seemingly recovered from Covid-19 three weeks before his condition took a turn for the worse and he was diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).