That's no plaything, bro

A motorcyclist has sparked a backlash after he was caught on camera clowning around with his friend at a petrol kiosk, using the nozzle like a water gun and splashing the highly inflammable fuel.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the incident, saying it occurred at a Caltex petrol station in Jurong West Avenue 1 on December 26.

The video was originally uploaded by a TikTok user, but it has since been taken down from that social media platform.

In the video, the motorcyclist is seen aiming a petrol nozzle at his friend, who is seated on a bike. He bursts out laughing upon realising he is being filmed.

The motorcyclist then squirts petrol out of the nozzle.

He is also later seen chasing after his friend on the road while holding a helmet.

The video caused outrage among netizens, many of whom slammed the two youths for an act that could potentially have started a deadly blaze. The pair were called "stupid" and "immature".

One user commented: "Childish and dangerous act. Brainless and safety hazard especially in petrol kiosk."

A netizen also said: "They never see the danger... (they) should be arrested and charged with mischief."

Watch the video here: