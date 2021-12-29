Singapore

That's no plaything, bro

That's no plaything, bro
SG ROAD VIGILANTE / FACEBOOK
Cherlynn Ng
Dec 29, 2021 02:18 pm

A motorcyclist has sparked a backlash after he was caught on camera clowning around with his friend at a petrol kiosk, using the nozzle like a water gun and splashing the highly inflammable fuel.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the incident, saying it occurred at a Caltex petrol station in Jurong West Avenue 1 on December 26.

The video was originally uploaded by a TikTok user, but it has since been taken down from that social media platform.

In the video, the motorcyclist is seen aiming a petrol nozzle at his friend, who is seated on a bike. He bursts out laughing upon realising he is being filmed.

The motorcyclist then squirts petrol out of the nozzle.

He is also later seen chasing after his friend on the road while holding a helmet.

The rider can be seen gesturing to the driver to move the car forward, then he turns into a cycling path and rides off in the opposite direction.
Singapore

Foodpanda rider crashes into car, rides off

Related Stories

Biker Boy: New BMW S1000R a high-tech sports bike

Biker Boy: Over 2,500 sign petition to remove growth cap on motorbikes

Cut in COEs for cars, motorbikes from February

The video caused outrage among netizens, many of whom slammed the two youths for an act that could potentially have started a deadly blaze. The pair were called "stupid" and "immature".

One user commented: "Childish and dangerous act. Brainless and safety hazard especially in petrol kiosk."

A netizen also said: "They never see the danger... (they) should be arrested and charged with mischief."

Watch the video here:

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

motorcyclepetrol stationbad behaviour