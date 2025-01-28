‘There was nothing I could do’: Cars damaged in fire at AMK carpark

The fire involved two cars on the third level of the carpark at Block 712A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Mr Foo's car (second from left) was burned in a fire at a multi-storey carpark in Ang Mo Kio on Jan 27.

Several cars suffered heat damage after a fire broke out at a multi-storey carpark in Ang Mo Kio on the afternoon of Jan 27.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 712A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 12.40pm.

The fire, which involved two cars on the third level of the carpark, was extinguished using two water jets and a compressed air foam backpack.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the cars involved were not electrical vehicles, SCDF said.

No injuries were reported.

When The Straits Times arrived at the carpark around 7pm, the owner of one of the cars, who wanted to be known only as Mr Foo, watched with his wife as their Nissan Sylphy was towed away.

The 40-year-old engineer said they had planned to drive to Malaysia to visit family for Chinese New Year.

“But we can’t do that any more. Not only did our car get burned down, but also our passports, which we left in the car,” he said.

Mr Foo had parked his car at about 12pm to run errands at a nearby bank. Less than half an hour later, he heard the fire alarm and a commotion at the carpark.

“People were yelling ‘fire’ so I ran to see what happened. I had a shock when I saw my car on fire. At that point, the fire was too big, so there was nothing I could do,” he said.

Pointing to his car, he added: “It’s sad. We got this car around two years ago. I don’t know how this happened.”

Other than the passports, his laptop was also in the car when the fire occurred.

Mr Foo’s wife, a Malaysian, said: “I was looking forward to spending Chinese New Year with my parents in Malaysia. But without our passports, we will have to postpone the trip.”

The 34-year-old who works in sales added: “Despite what happened, I’m glad we are physically safe. That is most important.”

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted about the fire on Facebook and said that while the carpark remains open to the public, the affected deck has been closed.

“It is unfortunate that this happened just before Chinese New Year,” said SM Lee, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC. “I urge residents to stay alert and continue watching out for one another.”

Was alerted to a fire at Blk 712A Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 multi-storey car park this afternoon. Several cars were damaged. The... Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, January 27, 2025

Those whose cars were damaged in the fire can call the Housing Board’s branch service line on 1800-225-5432 or submit inquiries here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.