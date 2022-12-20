'They simply bo chap': Couple kiss and hug in full view of patients and visitors at KTPH

A couple was seen behaving intimately in full view of patients and visitors at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Sunday (Dec 18).

Stomper Daven alerted Stomp to the incident and shared videos he took of the couple, who probably thought they weren't being seen kissing and hugging at a staircase.

Daven, who was visiting his father in one of the wards, said the couple was at it for at least 45 minutes before he called the hospital's security to "handle" the situation.

"They were simply bo chap (not bothered) about their surroundings," he told Stomp.

"The block they went to only has clinics which are not open over the weekends. The video was taken at Tower A where the wards are.

"I think they were oblivious to their surroundings as it was drizzling, and thought no one could see them."

The Stomper also provided some colourful commentary in Mandarin as he recorded the couple being talked to by a security guard.

"Orh bi, shiok until want to die… Don't know here is hospital ward, let people watch for free.”