Three charged for allegedly chanting gang slogans at funeral along Havelock Road

Three men were charged in court on Jan 20 for allegedly chanting secret society slogans during a funeral procession in May 2021.

The police said that the men, aged between 46 and 63, allegedly chanted secret society slogans at a funeral procession along Havelock Road at about 3:30pm on May 26, 2021.

A video clip of the alleged incident was captured and uploaded on social media.

The clip shows a group of people following a hearse with some shouting and making reference to a gang name.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department investigated three people from the group, who were later arrested.

The three men will be charged under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act 1966 and Section 34(7)(a) of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

SCREENSHOT FROM FACEBOOK/JANE LIM via MOTHERSHIP

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

In its press release, the police said: "The police take a stern view against secret society activities, and offenders will be dealt with to the full extent of the law. Members of the public are also advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously."