Three men arrested after turning around at roadblock, driving against traffic on Nicoll Highway

Three men aged between 38 and 44 were arrested on Monday (Aug 22) for evading a roadblock on Nicoll Highway towards Mountbatten Road, the police said on Friday.

The three vehicles they were driving made three-point turns before the roadblock and drove against the flow of traffic.

"The officers immediately initiated a pursuit and managed to intercept one of the vehicles along Syed Alwi Road," the police said.

The drivers was arrested for dangerous driving and evading the roadblock.

Of the other two drivers, one was arrested later the same day. The third man was arrested on Tuesday.

Roadblocks are conducted by the police to deter and detect crimes, the authorities said. These include drink driving and illegal modification of vehicles.

Between 2016 and 2020, 33 people have been convicted or given stern warnings for evading police roadblocks.

In March last year, Singaporean Lee Cheng Yan evaded a roadblock after he was stopped by a police officer and asked to take a breathalyser test, which he failed.

He was out driving even though he had been given a lifetime driving ban for a hit-and-run accident in 2017.

During that incident, Lee, who was driving a Maserati, dragged another policeman for more than 100m after the officer stopped his vehicle as he was not wearing his seat belt.

On Friday, the police advised the public to cooperate with officers when they are approached during roadblocks.

Those who evade roadblocks can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to seven years, or both.