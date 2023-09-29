Three teens among 5 arrested for suspected drug activities on Telegram

Drugs seized from a luxury vehicle belonging to an 18-year-old male suspect who was arrested in a CNB operation conducted on Sept 27.

Five Singaporeans aged between 17 and 21, including three teenagers, were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities conducted on chat app Telegram.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) carried out operations at various locations, seizing weapons, a total of about 204g of ‘Ice’, 143g of cannabis, 12 ‘Ecstasy’ pills, 12g of ketamine, one bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, cash amounting to $3,600 and various drug paraphernalia. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth about $71,000.

On Sept 27, in the afternoon, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl were arrested at a residential unit in Boon Lay Drive. Officers had to forcefully enter the unit as the suspects refused to comply with their orders to open the door. The man’s vehicle, parked at a nearby open carpark, was found to contain a knuckle duster, knife, and a total of about 83g of ‘Ice’, 48g of cannabis, 12g of ketamine, and nine ‘Ecstasy’ pills.

On the same day, in the evening, an 18-year-old boy was arrested at a residential unit in Boon Lay Avenue. His vehicle, parked in a nearby multi-storey carpark, contained about 121g of ‘Ice’, 95g of cannabis, 3 ‘Ecstasy’ pills, one bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, a digital weighing scale and drug paraphernalia.

Also in the same evening, at Jurong West Street 93, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested at a residential unit, where several weapons were seized. The officers had to effect a forced entry as the suspects refused to open the door to the unit.

DAC Chang Gim Fook, Deputy Director of Intelligence Division, said: “Drug offenders who think that chat applications would enable them to transact anonymously are mistaken.” He added that there is no safe haven, whether online or offline, for such activities.

Investigations by CNB into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing. The police are also investigating the 20-year-old man and 21-year-old man arrested in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 93 for possession of weapons.