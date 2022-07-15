 Thundery showers expected in second half of July, says Met Service, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Thundery showers expected in second half of July, says Met Service

Thundery showers expected in second half of July, says Met Service
Showers are expected over some parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.PHOTO: ST FILE
Jul 15, 2022 07:32 pm

Take your brollies with you when heading out in the next two weeks because more thundery showers are expected, says the weatherman.

However, it is expected to be warm on the first few days of the second half of July, due to the presence of dry air over Singapore and the surrounding region, the Meteorological Service said in a statement on Friday (July 15).

Most days in the next two weeks, short-duration showers accompanied occasionally by thunder are expected over some parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

The showers could be heavy, due to the convergence of winds over Singapore and the vicinity, the statement added.

On most days, the daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

The wet weather may bring lower daily temperatures of between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

The mercury is set to hit a high of around 35 deg C on several days.
Singapore

It's going to be hot and dry again, says forecast

Related Stories

More rainy days ahead in Singapore, triggered by two weather phenomena

Warmer and drier days ahead as S'pore records highest temperature for May

Warm days, thundery showers expected in first half of April in Singapore

Night-time minimum temperatures are expected to hover at about 28 deg C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas.

More On This Topic
More rainy days ahead in S'pore, triggered by two weather phenomena
Landslides in Singapore spiked in 2021, highest in past five years due to heavy rain

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE SINGAPOREWeather