 Thundery wet weather expected for next two weeks, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Thundery wet weather expected for next two weeks

Thundery wet weather expected for next two weeks
Overall, rain is expected to be heavier in the second half of September compared with the first half.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Ang Qing
Sep 16, 2022 10:04 pm

Get your umbrellas ready for the next two weeks, as short thundery showers are forecast between the late morning and afternoon on most days.

The prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are predicted to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region. Low-level winds are expected to continue blowing from the south-east or south-west, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday.

In the latter half of the fortnight, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds may occur over Singapore on a few mornings due to the potential development of Sumatra squalls, MSS added.

A Sumatra squall is an organised line of thunderstorms that originate from Sumatra island and typically move towards Singapore and the surrounding region.

This could be brought about by the convergence of winds over the region, MSS said.

Overall, rain is expected to be heavier in the second half of September compared with the first half, MSS said.

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C to 33 deg C.
Singapore

More thundery showers expected in second half of August

Related Stories

Rainy days expected in first half of August

Heavy rain on Wednesday morning brings reprieve from warm, dry weather

Thundery showers expected in second half of July, says Met Service

During the fortnight, the daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

There may be a few warm days, particularly next week, when temperatures could soar to around 34 deg C.

Recapping the weather in the first two weeks of September, MSS said the highest daily total rainfall for that period occurred, when 92.2mm of rain fell around the West Coast Road area on Tuesday morning.

Rainfall was below the norm for many parts of the island, with Simei logging 89 per cent below the average.

More On This Topic
Splooting squirrels: How animals in Singapore cope with the heat
Singapore doctors caution against heat-related health risks as mercury rises

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE SINGAPOREWeather