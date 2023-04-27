TikTok influencer offers perfect rebuttals for intrusive relatives
Here's how you can enjoy the feasting and catch-up this Hari Raya — and actually, even Chinese New Year next year, courtesy of local influencer Pamela Lee Nur Shuhadah.
Lee, who has over 40,000 follows on her TikTok page (@leeshuhadah), recently shared a three-part series of witty videos on how you can deal with prying relatives during Hari Raya visits.
When asked why she's still single, she quips: “Because your son is married already.”
And in response the other party's shocked reaction, she adds: “Eh, why you give that face? You ask, I answer lah. I’m very sad you know, I liked your son so much! I’m very good you know, I can cook, I can wash and fold clothes, I can do it all!"
@leeshuhadah Atome also can 🤭 #hariraya #ramadan #raya2023 #asianfamilyproblems #practisingmymalay ♬ Sesuci Lebaran - Siti Nurhaliza
Our favourite has to be Lee's take on the ever-popular, super-annoying baby question.
She suggests: “Okay, later I go home, I order from Shopee okay? I see you make baby like so easy like that, you have five [children] right? You got discount code is it? Can share with me? You want me to make baby right?
"If you don’t have [discount code] it’s okay, give me ang bao also can! Sponsor me a bit lah, now don’t have free delivery anymore you know, inflation mah. You can Paynow, Paylah, Googlepay, cash also can."
Lee's videos are a hit with her followers, with some sharing their own unique comebacks.
One said: "When my aunt asks me when I’m gonna get married, I always say tomorrow I go look for a DIY husband in IKEA.”
