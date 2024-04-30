Tiong Bahru View 5-rm flat sold for $1.588m

The lease for the flat started in 2016.

A five-room flat at 9B Boon Tiong Road on April 28 changed hands for a whopping $1.588 million.

Located higher than the 35th storey, the flat became the most expensive HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore, according to PropNex.

The transaction price of the Boon Tiong Road unit surpassed the $1.569 million resale price of a five-room design, build and sell scheme (DBSS) flat at 139A Lorong 1A Toa Payoh in January 2024.

Blocks 9A, 9B, 10A and 10B of Boon Tiong Road are collectively known as Tiong Bahru View.

The five-room flat that was sold has a floor size of 112 sq m and a 99-year lease commencing from January 2016.

“We have seen homebuyers who are willing to pay more than $1 million for a resale flat with top attributes, such as being near the city, a high floor with spectacular views, lengthy lease balance, surrounding amenities and within walking distance to an MRT station," said PropNex key executive officer Lim Yong Hock.

"The Boon Tiong Road flat essentially checks all the boxes.

"We also observe a steady demand for five-room resale flats in city fringes."

As at April 30, 43 HDB flats at the four blocks in Tiong Bahru View have been sold for at least $1 million.