Tipsy Collective co-founder Derek Ong dies at age 34

The co-founder of home-grown hospitality group Tipsy Collective, Mr Derek Ong, has died. He was 34.

He died on Saturday, according to an online memorial put up by funeral parlour Green Pastures.

Before starting the Tipsy Collective with business partner David Gan, Mr Ong was a part-time banquet waiter in his teens and later became a bartender. He also had a business selling halal fish bak kwa at one point.

The duo opened their first restaurant – Tipsy Penguin – in 2018 at NTUC Income@ Tampines Junction.

Today, there are more than 10 restaurants or bars under the Tipsy Collective, including Lady Wu in North Canal Road, Jelebu Dry Laksa in VivoCity and O/T Bar in Woodlands.

Social media influencer Wendy Cheng, more popularly known as Xiaxue, said in an Instagram story on Sunday that Mr Ong will be “dearly missed”.

She posted a photo of a smiling Mr Ong and wrote: “I’m not gonna make this picture black n white because in my memory you will always be full of life, giving colour and fun to any room you enter...

“You had the kindest heart and helped everyone you could. I’m blessed to once have you in my life and so many amazing memories and many deep belly laughs with you.”

She added: “The world is a darker place without you in it.”

Local singer Khim Ng, who had previously performed weekly at Tipsy Penguin, paid tribute to Mr Ong in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Gone too soon. I’ve got so much to say but I don’t know where to start. I wanna thank you for Tipsy Collective and achieving every single vision you shared with me since Tipsy Penguin days,” she said.

“You’re not just my boss but you’ve also become a friend,” she added. “Your kindness and love towards us will never be forgotten. We will miss you dearly.”

The Straits Times reported in July that the hospitality group’s largest project to date, the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club, is slated to open on Sept 1 on Siloso Beach, taking over the space formerly occupied by Wave House.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Tipsy Unicorn public relations representative confirmed that a preview for the opening of the beach club that was supposed to take place on Monday had been postponed due to Mr Ong’s “sudden passing”.

The representative added: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Derek’s family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them and the Tipsy Collective team during this most difficult time.”

Mr Ong’s wake will begin at 5pm on Sunday, and his funeral service will be held on Thursday morning before the cortege leaves for Mandai Crematorium.