2-year-old dies after being run over by father’s van in Woodlands freak accident

A 33-year-old man who was driving the van has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

A two-year-old girl has died after an accident involving a van and three pedestrians in a carpark in Woodlands on Monday.

A 33-year-old man, who was behind the wheel, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

The Straits Times understands that the driver is the father of the toddler.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at Block 326 Woodlands Street 32 at 2.40pm.

A two-year-old was taken unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently died, said the police.

The other two pedestrians, a four-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman, were taken conscious to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the four people involved in the accident were a family and had taken a meal at a coffee shop at the block shortly before the accident occurred.

Residents told the Chinese newspaper that the two-year-old fell out of her stroller as it slid down the driveway and was hit by the van as it was reversing.

A video posted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed the police and SCDF at the scene.