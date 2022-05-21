Toddler had been in Singapore for just 3 days before dying in Bedok fire

The three-year-old had been in Singapore for only three days before she perished in the deadly Bedok North fire that claimed three lives.

The blaze broke out in a fourth-floor unit at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 on May 13, it was earlier reported. "A vast accumulation of combustible items" was found in the flat.

The three who lost their lives have been identified as:

Ms Aileen Chan, 56, a film producer and actress who was pronounced dead at the scene

Mr Chen Shunqiang, 35, a tenant from Pahang, Malaysia, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital

And Mr Chen's three-year-old daughter who also died in hospital.

Mr Chen's 34-year-old wife is still in the intensive care unit but her condition has stabilised, it was reported.

A classmate of Mr Chen’s told Shin Min Daily News on Thursday that they grew up together in the same kampung. Both men also attended the same primary and secondary schools.

He said: "Shunqiang was easy-going, friendly and had a quiet personality. We are unable to accept that he's gone, it's too sudden."

He recalled being on good terms with Mr Chen during their school days and most fondly remembers the latter's love for comics.

According to the classmate, the toddler lived in their hometown and was taken care of by her grandparents.

The couple went back to their hometown for Mother's Day and decided to return to Singapore with their daughter.

And the family of three had been back for only three days when tragedy struck.

The classmate added: "I heard they brought their daughter out around Singapore to have fun. (I) never thought that an accident would happen in just three short days...

"I heard their bodies will be cremated in Singapore and the ashes will be brought back to Malaysia. When Shunqiang is back home and if there is a funeral, my classmates and I will go offer our condolences."