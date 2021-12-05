Too early to determine Omicron's severity, but experts say current vaccines offer protection: MOH

There is an emerging view among scientists that existing Covid-19 vaccines will still work against the Omicron variant, said MOH on Dec 5, 2021.

It is too early to say for sure how severe the Omicron coronavirus variant is, but there is an emerging view among scientists that existing Covid-19 vaccines will still work against it in protecting people against severe illness.

More information on the variant's biological behaviour is expected to become available in the coming weeks, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on the variant on Sunday (Dec 5).

"Studies on vaccine effectiveness for infection and severe disease compared to previous variants are ongoing," it added.

The update comes as the ministry reviews reports from South Africa and other countries that have reported Covid-19 cases with the variant.

On how transmissible the Omicron variant is likely to be, MOH said early clinical observations from South Africa and globally suggest that it may have increased transmissibility.

"It may also be associated with a higher risk of reinfection, compared to the Delta and Beta variants. This means that there is a higher likelihood of individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 to be reinfected with the Omicron variant," said MOH.

It added: "We expect to see more Omicron cases being reported globally in the weeks to come, and we must expect to detect more cases at our borders and, in time to come, also within our community."

On the effectiveness of tests, MOH said studies show that in addition to the polymerase chain reaction test, antigen rapid tests are also effective in detecting Omicron cases. "Testing therefore remains key to our early detection and initial containment of transmission," it noted.

The ministry said cases that have been detected around the world have mostly displayed mild symptoms and no Omicron-related death has been reported so far.

Common symptoms include sore throat, tiredness and cough.

MOH said that while there were more Omicron-related hospitalisations among young adults and children in South Africa, it could be contributed by high infection rates among the population and existing patients who were hospitalised for non-Covid-19-related illnesses testing positive for the Omicron variant. The patients mostly experienced mild symptoms.

The ministry added that the outbreak was first detected in a university town with a younger demographic.

"According to the South African health experts, any hospitalisation stays for this demographic thus far have been short, of about one to two days," MOH said, adding that it will obtain more information about infections in older people in the coming weeks to assess if the Omicron variant is more severe than the Delta variant.

"MOH will continue to coordinate with the health authorities globally to study and understand the Omicron variant, so as to develop the best possible response. We seek everyone's cooperation to exercise social responsibility and adhere to the safe management measures.

"If you are offered a vaccination or booster dose, please also come forward and get vaccinated," said MOH.

This comes after two imported Covid-19 cases tested positive for the Omicron variant last Thursday (Dec 2).

Both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore last Wednesday, and had no interaction with anyone in the community.

MOH said then that there is currently no evidence of any community transmission from these cases.