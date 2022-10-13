Tower Transit bus crashes through railing at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
A Tower Transit bus ended up across a road divider after it crashed through the median railing at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 near 51@AMK mall on Wednesday (Oct 12).
No injuries were reported, said police.
Sharing a photo of the incident, Stomper Jay said: "I am not really sure what happened, but I believe there were passengers inside the bus. A few ambulances came."
The photo shows an ambulance in front of the bus astride the road divider near the T-junction before Ang Mo Kio Central 1.
Videos of the bus were also posted online.
One video shows the bus reversing out of the road divider.
In response to a Stomp query, police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 11.35am.
The 64-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.
