Tower Transit bus crashes through railing at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3

A Tower Transit bus ended up across a road divider after it crashed through the median railing at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 near 51@AMK mall on Wednesday (Oct 12).

No injuries were reported, said police.

Sharing a photo of the incident, Stomper Jay said: "I am not really sure what happened, but I believe there were passengers inside the bus. A few ambulances came."

The photo shows an ambulance in front of the bus astride the road divider near the T-junction before Ang Mo Kio Central 1.

Videos of the bus were also posted online.

One video shows the bus reversing out of the road divider.

In response to a Stomp query, police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 11.35am.

The 64-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.