Traffic diversions in Orchard Rd for Shangri-La Dialogue

If you are heading for Orchard Road this weekend, note that there will be roads closed for the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The event will take place from May 31 to June 2 at Shangri-La Singapore, including a dinner at National Gallery Singapore on June 1.

There will be security checks on vehicles around both venues throughout the event period.

Motorists are advised to avoid the roads surrounding Shangri-La Singapore, including Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road. They are to use Scotts Road if driving from Tanglin Road to Stevens Road, from Stevens Road to Orchard Road and from Tanglin Road to Balmoral Road.

Those headed for Admore Park should go by Draycott Park or Draycott Drive from 11pm on May 30 to 5pm on June 2.

Entry for commercial vehicles into Anderson Road will be restricted.

Shangri-La Singapore guests are advised to take public transport or plan for alternative transportation.

Avoid the roads surrounding National Gallery Singapore on June 1. The roads will be reopened to traffic at 6am on June 2.

There will be police and auxiliary police officers to assist direct motorists.