Train delay on North East Line due to signalling fault
A signalling fault halted the train service between Boon Keng and Potong Pasir on the North East Line towards HarbourFront on Tuesday evening.
In a tweet sent at 6.37pm, operator SBS told commuters to add 10 minutes to their train ride.
A follow-up tweet sent at 6.53pm said commuters could expect their train rides to take about 20 minutes longer.
The Straits Times has contacted SBS for comment.
A commuter posted on Tata SMRT - a Facebook community page for public transport users - that there was hardly any space for them to manoeuvre as the platform was packed with people waiting for the evening train.
