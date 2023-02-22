Train fault on North-South MRT line causes delay in morning commute

This is the third disruption on the North-South Line in three weeks.

A train fault caused delays of up to 25 minutes for commuters on the North-South Line (NSL) between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio MRT stations on Wednesday morning.

This is the third disruption on the NSL in three weeks. On Feb 6 and 8, the NSL was hit by a track fault and track point fault, respectively.

Transport operator SMRT announced the delay in a tweet at 10.10am, telling commuters to add travel time of 15 minutes from Woodlands to Yishun stations towards Marina South Pier.

Free bus services are available between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio.

Later, commuters were advised to add 25 minutes to their travel time between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio stations.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information.

[NSL]: Due to a train fault, pls add 15mins train travel time btwn #Woodlands and #AngMoKio. Free regular bus svcs is available btwn #Woodlands and #AngMoKio. Our station staff will assist. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 22, 2023