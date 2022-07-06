 Travellers can expect delays at checkpoints this Hari Raya Haji holiday: ICA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Travellers can expect delays at checkpoints this Hari Raya Haji holiday: ICA

Traffic flow through the land checkpoints has steadily increased since borders between Singapore and Malaysia were reopened. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Aqil Hamzah
Jul 06, 2022 11:44 am

Travellers heading to Malaysia this weekend can expect delays at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (July 6).

There is a three-day-long break, with the Hari Raya Haji public holiday falling on Monday.

Departing traffic is forecast to be heavy on Friday and Saturday, while travellers arriving on Monday can also expect a longer wait.

ICA said: "At the peak of the Hari Raya Haji long weekend in 2019, travellers departing and arriving by car via the land checkpoints had to wait up to four hours before they were cleared through immigration."

It noted that traffic flow through the land checkpoints had also steadily increased since borders between Singapore and Malaysia were reopened, with traveller volume during the previous weekend from July 1 to July 3 peaking at more than 282,000 a day.

The highest volume of travellers recorded recently - 278,000 a day - was during the June holidays.

There have been over 500,000 passport applications since April.
Singapore

ICA officers working 24/7 to process passports

ICA added that those departing via the Woodlands checkpoint should factor in additional time for immigration clearance, as Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia has been upgrading arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar since June 6.

During this period, booths that are undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

